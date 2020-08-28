'Smile!' Katy Perry's new album has finally arrived

Capitol Records

After announcing the birth of her daughter, Daisy, early Thursday, Katy Perry‘s other baby — her new album, Smile — has arrived.

By now, most fans have likely heard Katy explain how she wrote Smile about emerging from a struggle with depression. Her hope now, she says, is that the album might help others in similar situations.

“It’s a record that is full of hopefulness and resilience and joy,” Katy said during a virtual press conference late last month, ahead of her appearance at the Tomorrowland festival. “Hopefully, people will tune into that, if they want that or need that.”

As for how Katy managed to write upbeat and empowering songs like “Daisies” and the title track while she was going through such a dark time, she explained that it’s — well, something she can’t quite explain.

She described the process this way: “I actually think it’s kind of like my higher self or my better self or my spirit side kind of just takes the wheel and says, ‘Scoot over — I’m going to start channeling a little inspiring message for you from the heavens and hopefully, it will inspire you to continue further and therefore maybe inspire someone else.”

Katy also points out that writing uplifting songs is something she usually only does when she’s extremely down or upset — and it’s worked out pretty well for her.

“I’ve said it in the past…when I write songs like ‘Firework’ and ‘Roar,’ it’s not because I’m like, ‘Yay!’ It’s like, I’m really bummed,” she explains. “And I just have to kind of push myself into thinking in a different way. And through that push, I usually get something kind of special.”



Katy and fiancé Orlando Bloom announced the birth of Daisy Dove Bloom with the help of the charity UNICEF early Thursday.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.