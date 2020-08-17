"So Done": Alicia Keys and Khalid release their new collaboration

Alicia Keys and Khalid join forces for their new song and video, “So Done.”

The R&B powerhouses teamed up to, as Alicia tweeted, “put you in a trance” on the track, which speaks to doing your own thing and “living the way [you] want.”

The Ludwig Göransson-produced song was born out of a conversation about “personal circumstances” and becoming a better version of yourself for the benefit of others.

During a Billboard interview, Alicia said it was “already on her mind” to do a song with Khalid, whom she described as someone who “stand[s] in their own power, their own zone as a writer, producer, and creator.”

“My favorite part about him is that he’s so unafraid to be vulnerable, and to talk about those parts that are maybe not even talked about as much as a young man, as a human and as a person,” she continued. “So I’ve always appreciated that about him and celebrated him for that. So I knew that if we did something together, it would definitely have a zone and have a vibe.”

“So Done” is set to appear on Key’s forthcoming album, ALICIA, which arrives this fall.

By Rachel George

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.