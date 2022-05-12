Songs from Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith and The Weeknd now RIAA-certified Gold, Platinum and Diamond

ABC/Gavin Bond

Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith and The Weeknd are now the proud owners of even more RIAA-certified Gold and Platinum hits.

Seven of Katy’s songs achieved new honors. “Daisies” earned Gold certification, while her 2017 single “Bon Appetit” sold over a million copies and is now certified Platinum. “One of the Boys” is now three-times Platinum, while “Prism,” “Part of Me” and “The One That Got Away” are all five-times Platinum. Katy’s smash hit “Teenage Dream” is now nine-times Platinum.

Six of Shawn’s songs were upped to Platinum and three of his singles went Gold. “Show You,” “Imagination” and “Ruin” all sold over half a million copies, while “Treat You Better,” “Stitches,” “Mercy,” “Life of the Party,” “Illuminate” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” are all multi-Platinum, with the highest honor going to Shawn’s debut, “Stitches,” which is now eight-times Platinum.

Sam collected eight new certifications in April, with their songs “Not in That Way,” “Make It to Me,” “Love Goes,” “Diamonds” and “Fire on Fire” all earning Platinum certifications, while “The Thrill of It All” is now double-Platinum. In addition, their songs “How Will I Know” and “Burning” sold over a half-million copies and both earned Gold status.

The Weeknd saw Platinum and coveted Diamond awards in April. Going Platinum were his hits “Reminder,” “Feel It Coming,” “Die for You,” “Heartless” and “Party Monster.” His new Diamond certifications, earned when a song sells 10 million copies, are the songs “Blinding Lights” and “Starboy.”

The RIAA also gave Gavin Degraw some love, with four of his songs going Gold while three of his hits — “In Love with a Girl,” “Chariot” and “I Don’t Wanna Be” — going Platinum.

