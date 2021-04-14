“Sour” times: Olivia Rodrigo announces name of debut album, reveals track list

After releasing two hit singles, Olivia Rodrigo has announced the name of her debut album, which will be out May 21: Sour.

Despite the album name, this is no doubt a sweet treat for fans, with whom the 18-year-old shared the big news on social media Tuesday. Alongside the caption, “My debut album SOUR out may 21st ahhhh,” Olivia shared the project artwork. It features her standing in front of a purple background, arms crossed, and sticking out her tongue. The album name is spelled out in stickers on her tongue; she also has an array of colorful stickers all over her face.

The actress and singer also shared the album’s track list: It includes her smash debut single “Drivers License” — which spent eight weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 — and the follow-up, “Deja Vu,” which debuted at number eight on the same chart.

Here’s the Sour track list:

“Brutal”

“Traitor”

“Drivers License”

“1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back”

“Deja Vu”

“Good 4 U”

“Enough For You”

“Happier”

“Jealousy, Jealousy”

“Favorite Crime”

“Hope Ur OK”