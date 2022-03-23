Source claims Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are “the real deal” — and that his mom loves her

Neil Mockford/GC Images

After first being linked in 2021, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are still going strong as a couple, and now a source is dishing to Entertainment Tonight that they appear to be in it for the long haul.

The source claims that Harry and the actress/director are “well past the ‘crush’ and infatuation phase and are solid partners,” adding. “They’re the real deal.”

“While they have busy schedules and a lot of personal commitments, they make a point to prioritize time with each other,” the source claims. “They are pretty low-key and really just love spending time together along with their families and friends.”

What’s more, Harry’s family doesn’t seem to have any issue with Harry dating a older woman with two kids who’s a decade older than he is. Says the source, “Harry’s mother adores Olivia and her kids! Their families have blended so seamlessly.”

And speaking of blended families, is seems that Harry, Olivia, the children and the children’s father — Olivia’s former fiancé, Jason Sudeikis — are all currently in the U.K., where Sudeikis is currently shooting season three of Ted Lasso.

As the source notes, for the stars, “The U.K. is basically home base, which works well for everyone.”

