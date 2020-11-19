Spend Friendsgiving with Selena Gomez on special episode of 'Selena + Chef'

HBO Max

If you can’t spend Thanksgiving with your family this year due to the pandemic, why not spend a Friendsgiving with Selena Gomez?

In honor of her “favorite holiday,” Selena’s HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, is airing a special Friendsgiving episode today.

The singer will be joined virtually by celebrity cook and The Next Food Network Star champ Aarti Sequeira, who will teach her how to make tandoori butter turkey breast and some colorful side dishes. Both Selena and Aarti will also be joined by some of their friends in the episode.

The first season of Selena + Chef debuted in August and it has already been renewed for a second season.

By Andrea Tuccillo

