Spice Girls’ Mel B says she’s been battling COVID-19

The Spice Girls‘ Mel B took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she’s recovering after contracting COVID-19.

“In my head I’m here @youandmemaldives ahhhh what a beautiful place, sunshine crystal clear sea being totally spoilt rotten in my private villa named after me but in reality right now I’m curled up in bed getting over the final long haul of COVID,” Mel — a.k.a. Scary Spice — shared, along with a montage of photos from a recent vacation.

She added the hashtags, “#itsbeen5weeksnow #takemeback to #paradise #covidisnojoke #mydogs #thebestsnuggler thank god for #netflix.”

Meanwhile, Mel B hinted of a Spice Girls reunion tour in 2023 that could even include Victoria Beckham, who sat out their last tour, according to the Daily Mail.

Mel C, who’s currently competing on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, isn’t ruling out a reunion sometime this season. “It’d be rude not to, right?” she joked when Entertainment Tonight posed the question ahead of the DWTS season 30 premiere.

The Spice Girls have graced the DWTS stage before — they performed on the show in 2007 when Mel B competed on season five. Mel C says she really hopes they’ll be able to do that again this season.

