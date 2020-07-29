"Sporty Spice" Melanie C releasing new self-titled solo album

Red Girl Records

Spice Girl Melanie C is releasing a new self-titled album this fall.

The album, her eighth full-length solo effort, is due out October 2 and features her latest single, “In and Out of Love.” The single and its music video are out today.

“It’s so brilliant to release a pure pop, up-beat, positive fun tune,” Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, says in a statement about the song. “I think it’s exactly what the world needs right now!”

“In and Out of Love” follows the previously released tracks “Blame It on Me” and “Who I Am.”

Melanie C will be available digitally, on CD and on vinyl, both in standard edition and as a deluxe CD edition with bonus tracks, exclusive colored vinyl, and special limited deluxe vinyl with exclusive 12” singles.

Here is the album’s track list:

“Who I Am”

“Blame It on Me”

“Good Enough”

“Escape”

“Overload”

“Fearless”

“Here I Am”

“Nowhere to Run”

“In and Out of Love”

“End of Everything”

By Andrea Tuccillo

