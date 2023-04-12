Starbucks haters: After fans complain, coffee chain outpost takes down Taylor Swift-centric menu sign

ABC

Some “lonely Starbucks lovers” turned into Starbucks haters when they spotted an insulting Taylor Swift sign outside one of the coffee chain’s locations, which led to an apology from the company.

The Starbucks menu in question attempted to capitalize on Taylor’s recent breakup with Joe Alwyn by asking, “Which Taylor Swift ex are you?” The names of celebrities Taylor has been linked to were listed, including Taylor Lautner, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joe Jonas, Tom Hiddleston and Joe. Under each name was a suggested matching drink, from a Vanilla Bean Frappe to Decaf Americano.

One Taylor fan posted a photo of the menu on Twitter and wrote, “this is so gross @starbucks wtf ???”

Another fan agreed, writing, “The way people are immediately going back to the misogynistic comments about her dating life as if she didn’t just get out of a 6 year relationship??!! Like I thought we were done with that this is so sad.”

Yet another one wrote, “can you imagine this being you?? like wtf i can’t imagine having my dating life and heartbreak made into an sales tactic this is disgusting.”

Starbucks took notice and promptly took action.

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. This certainly doesn’t uphold our mission and values, and the sign been taken down by the store,” the brand’s “Care” account tweeted.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.