Start warming up, Adam Levine: Blake Shelton wants you to play his & Gwen's wedding

Maroon 5 has been pretty quiet this year, but come 2021, there will be at least one gig waiting for the group: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s wedding.

Discussing the topic on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, Blake told Seth that he wants his former Voice buddy Adam Levine to perform at the nuptials.

“I’ve been doing this a long time now and I’ve got a lot of favors out there. He may not like it, but Adam Levine’s gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding,” said Blake.

“I’ve already seen a music video where they crash people’s weddings and he owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years,” Blake added, referring to Maroon 5’s hit video for “Sugar,” which was actually directed by Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin. “So I think we can get Adam to come be our wedding band.”

Of course, Blake couldn’t resist also taking a shot at Adam: He snarked, “Plus, their music is so boring that it won’t distract from the festivities and the reception and all that stuff.”

So far, we don’t know when Gwen and Blake are tying the knot, but rumor has it that it’ll be early next year on Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma, in a chapel he built himself.

In 2020, Maroon 5 released the song “Nobody’s Love,” and also pushed all their scheduled tour dates to 2021.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.