Steve Lacy’s November 11 show to stream live on Amazon Music and Prime Video

If you weren’t able to get tickets to see Steve Lacy live, the “Bad Habit” singer will be livestreaming his November 11 hometown show in Los Angeles.

The concert at the Greek Theatre will be available on Amazon Prime Video for free, as well as on the Amazon Music app and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. After the show is over, it’ll be available to watch on-demand. The whole thing gets underway at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.

﻿The set by Lacy’s opening act, Fousheé, will also be livestreamed. She co-wrote “Bad Habit” as well as “Sunshine,” a track on Lacy’s album Gemini Rights, on which she’s featured.

For a sneak preview of the show, you can check out Lacy’s performance this weekend on Saturday Night Live.

