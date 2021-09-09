“STILL HITS”: Justin Timberlake celebrates ‘FutureSex/LoveSounds” 15th anniversary

Sony Legacy

Wednesday marked the 15th anniversary of Justin Timberlake‘s landmark sophomore album FutureSex/LoveSounds, which turned him from a rising solo artist into a global superstar. It’s no wonder he took to Instagram to pay special tribute to the multi-platinum project.

“15 years ago today, I released my 2nd album… FutureSex/LoveSounds. This album changed my life,” Justin wrote, posting snippets of the videos for the album’s many hits. “Every album is a different chapter and special to me but, this one??? I don’t even know if I have the words.”

“I’m often asked what my favorite song on the album is but they’re all my babies so I can’t pick,” Justin continued. “But I do know this: album STILL HITS.”

Released September 8, 2006, FutureSex/LoveSounds featured production by Timbaland. Justin also shared a snippet of an interview where the two men talk about their collaboration. Among the album’s hits: “My Love,” “What Goes Around…Comes Around,” “LoveStoned/I Think She Knows” and of course, “SexyBack.”

FutureSex/LoveSounds hit number one and was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2007 Grammys. While it didn’t win in that category, all the singles from the album won Grammys in their respective categories.

Echoing the feelings of many fans who posted that they suddenly felt very old, actress/director Olivia Wilde commented, “I’m sorry 15 YEARS?”

