‘Stranger Things﻿’ star Sadie Sink raves about Taylor Swift: “She can do anything”

Sadie Sink, star on Netflix’s horror show Stranger Things, is still pinching herself that she starred in the 10-minute music video for Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well.”

Appearing Monday on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the late night host noted that Taylor “wasn’t going to make [the music video] if you didn’t star in it. She really wanted you to star in this film.”

When asked if the two had known each other before the viral music video, Sadie insisted, “I didn’t know she knew I existed!”

“If she would have asked me to be a tree in something I would have said yes, like, in a heartbeat,” the actress added.

The 10-minute version of “All Too Well” also served as Taylor’s directorial debut, of which Sadie said the Grammy winner did an “amazing” job. “This was kind of like her first time at really directing actors,” she explained. “She can do anything … She was incredible at it.”

Fallon also whipped out a throwback photo of the first time Sadie met Taylor — which appeared to be at one of Taylor’s previous shows. “That [was taken] at one of her concerts. I, like, knew someone who could like get me into a meet and greet,” she said. “It was a big moment … But I was so upset.”

Sadie was not thrilled with the snap because, as she pointed out, “My eyes were, like, halfway closed and I looked like a drunk child.” She said she thought she “blew it.”

But it all worked out in the end, with the actress saying everything is “fine now” between them.

“All Too Well” also starred ﻿Teen Wolf ﻿alum ﻿Dylan O’Brien﻿. Taylor previously said during the video’s premiere she was “elated” he and Sadie agreed to star because “I didn’t have backups in mind.”

