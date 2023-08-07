SUGA is the latest BTS member to head to the military

The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Following in the footsteps of his BTS group mates Jin and j-hope, SUGA has now started the process of enlisting in the military.

A note from BTS’ label, BIGHIT Music, posted on Weverse and captured by Pop Crave, reads, “We would like to inform our fans that SUGA has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.”

The members of BTS had been allowed to postpone their military service until age 30; usually, South Korean citizens are required to enlist between the ages of 18 and 28.

“We ask you for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his military service and safely returns,” the statement added. “Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist.”

It’s a good time for SUGA to do this: He just wrapped up his solo D-Day Tour, which saw him play to 330,000 people in 10 major cities around the world. During his final three shows in Seoul, South Korea, on August 4, 5 and 6, he was joined by, respectively, his BTS bandmates Jung Kook, Jimin and RM.

At the end of the three shows, SUGA told the audience, “The next time I perform onstage, I will be with all our [BTS] members as seven.” According to Billboard, he reiterated that during a live session on Weverse, telling fans, “Let’s see each other in 2025, OK? Please wait a little bit.”

