Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation to honor Nick Jonas with the Golden Glove Award

Nick Jonas is adding an impressive honor to his trophy case — the coveted Golden Glove Award.

The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation announced Thursday they are honoring the “Jealous” singer at their 11th annual charity boxing event, dubbed “Big Fighters, Big Cause.”

“The 2022 Golden Glove Award will acknowledge Jonas’ commitment to helping raise awareness for diabetes,” the foundation said in a press release. “In addition to his many accomplishments, Jonas also co-founded Beyond Type 1, a global nonprofit organization that provides education and resources to support those affected by diabetes.”

Nick was 13 when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and has been open about his health, which the foundation says helps “normalize what it means to live with the disease while encouraging youth to follow their dreams despite their struggles.”

The charity boxing event takes place on May 25 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Aside from live fights and musical performances, the night will also raise money via a live and silent auction that will feature “memorabilia and one-of-a-kind items and experiences.”

All proceeds raised will go toward the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation’s efforts at raising awareness and encouraging research for pediatric Type 1 and 2 diabetes so children battling the disease can live fuller, healthier lives.

