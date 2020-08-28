Sunday's star-studded MTV VMAs will be a "beautiful ode to the city of New York" says host Keke Palmer

Chance Davis

The MTV Video Music Awards have been around since in 1984, but this Sunday night’s show will truly be unlike any previous installment. Still, host Keke Palmer promises that the show will be full of “good spirit and energy,” as well as “live, beautiful music.”

Due to COVID-19, the VMAs will now be held in various locations around New York City, as well as a soundstage in L.A., with rigorous protocols in place. But MTV’s still bringing the star power: Leading nominees Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, as well as Miley Cyrus, BTS, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby and more will perform.

“It’s a beautiful ode to the city of New York,” Keke tells ABC Audio. “I’m going to be running throughout the boroughs like Carmen San Diego! And it’s going to be filled with live, beautiful music from all these incredible artists.”

She adds, “You’re going to get some fun surprises and you’re going to get some laughs, too, hopefully, and just really be reminded that, hey, we’re gonna get through the rest of this 2020!”

Overall, Keke believes the VMAs can even provide some healing for the country.

“I mean, that’s definitely the hope and the intention. It’s good spirit and energy that I think we all are looking for…It can feel hopeless when you start to really focus on all the bad things and all the negative things that are going on,” she says.

“But there also is good: there are people out there…that do wanna make sure they’re doing what they can, and …offer some moment of release,” she adds. “They want to make you laugh. They wanna perform!”

The 2020 MTV VMAs air Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The pre-show starts at 6:30pm ET/PT.



