Surf Mesa and Madison Beer unveil cozy video for "Carried Away"

Kristen Jan Wong

Surf Mesa and Madison Beer have released the music video for their dreamy new ballad, “Carried Away.”

The video, according to director Loris Russier, was inspired by what it’s like experiencing first love while in lockdown. It was shot in a suburban Los Angeles home and features the two artists spending time in different areas of the cozy space.

In a statement when the song was released last month, Surf said it’s about “the butterflies in your stomach feeling you get when you meet someone new and fall in love for the very first time.”

“Working with Madison was a dream,” he added. “I hope this song spreads love during this time when we need it more than ever.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

