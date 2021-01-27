Surprise! Halsey announces pregnancy on Instagram, debuts baby bump

Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here’s a Halsey “secret” you may not have seen coming. The singer announced Wednesday on Instagram that she’s pregnant with her first child.

Sharing a series of three photos showing off a baby bump, the 26-year-old performer, born Ashley Frangipane, kept the caption simple as she wrote “surprise!” and included emojis of a baby bottle, a rainbow and a cherub.

In the first photo, Halsey is seen wearing jeans and a colorful crocheted bra. The following two photos show the “Without Me” singer posing topless.

Halsey tagged writer/producer Alev Aydin in the post, seemingly confirming he’s the father. The two had not previously been public with their relationship.

Aydin shared Halsey’s announcement via Instagram Stories and added two heart emojis. He also commented on her post, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.”

Halsey replied, “I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already.”

This news comes just days after Halsey was forced to officially cancel her Manic tour due to concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, and two days after she dropped her new makeup line, about-face.

Halsey has previously been open about suffering a miscarriage in 2015 while on tour. And in 2018, she revealed that she was freezing her eggs due to endometriosis.

By Carson Blackwelder and Andrea Tuccillo

