Swedish icons unite! Zara Larsson teams with IKEA for virtual concert

Two great Swedish exports — IKEA and Zara Larsson — are coming together for a special virtual concert on March 8, International Women’s Day.

The livestream will air on Zara’s YouTube channel for a limited time starting at 9 p.m. ET. Zara will be performing on a variety of unique sets, thanks to IKEA.

“I love IKEA, especially as a proud Swede,” Zara tells ABC Audio, calling the event “this amazing, amazing thing.”

“It’s about equality in everyday life,” she says of the show’s theme. “We’re going to create an amazing concert…and that’s one thing that’s really fun about not being able to perform in front of a crowd.”

“That‘s very sad, but it allows you to be more creative with what you can do,” she explains. “You can kind of shoot it more like a music video.”

“We’re going to create these rooms, like sets…one’s, like, a forest room with trees. One is like a club room with mirrors and lights, one is like a teenage girl’s room…everything is fluffy…just, like, different worlds,” Zara says of what we can expect visually. “And then I’ll have a big stage…it will just be like a full-on show. And I get to perform my album!”

The event will mark the first major performance of Zara’s new album Poster Girl, which is coming out March 5; she’ll also throw in some of her biggest hits.

In a statement, she adds, “I have always felt so passionately about equality and I’m excited to dedicate my first show in over a year to all the amazing women around the world. I have missed performing live so much during this time I hope my band, dancers and I can bring some sparkle and fun to your homes.”

