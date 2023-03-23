SZA freaks out after learning Adele, Justin Bieber and other stars saw her in concert

Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images

SZA is arguably one of the hottest music acts right now, so it’s no surprise A-listers want to see her SOS Tour. However, knowing people like Adele and Justin Bieber want to see her perform is apparently news to her.

The singer brought down the house at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles Wednesday night, and it seems she was only able to do so because she was blissfully unaware such famous faces were in the crowd.

Tomás Mier, a journalist for Rolling Stone, was aware and tweeted out everyone he spotted that night.

In addition to Adele and Justin, he revealed Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, Avril Lavigne and her new boyfriend, Tyga, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, The Last of Us heartthrob Pedro Pascal and several others were at the concert.

The journalist also shared a video of Adele, Justin and Hailey “vibing out to SZA.”

That video went through the grapevine and reached SZA, who was understandably shook. “Bruh .. this is actually too much,” she put in her Instagram Story. “I’m so glad I had no idea cause I wouldn’t have come on stage.”

SZA later shared a snap of a sweet gift Adele sent her, along with a card that read, “Thank you for having us.”

The “Kill Bill” singer captioned her Story, “Currently rethinking my entire performance.”

This comes a day after SZA told her fans on Twitter, “My anxiety is worse than it’s ever been [right now] and I desperately need grace and space . Not personal at all to whom it may concern [white heart emoji] love everyone.”

