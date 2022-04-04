SZA raves about Doja Cat’s “powerhouse-ness” after Grammy win

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

At the Grammys Sunday night, Doja Cat and SZA won Best Pop Vocal Performance Duo or Group for their hit collab “Kiss Me More.” While Doja made it to the stage to accept the award — barely — she didn’t make it backstage to talk to supporters. But SZA — who was juggling crutches and a Grammy backstage after falling out of bed — took the opportunity to rave about her collaborator.

“She’s a star. And like, literally the first thing I asked her [was] ‘How do you write? What’s your process?'” SZA said of Doja. “I love people who write, and it’s something about the way that she just kinda like freestyles genuine things from her brain. And when I write, I freestyle everything too. So it was just crazy to meet somebody who even works similarly.”

“But I think she’s like, so masterful at what she does,” SZA continued. “I’ve just been able to really, like, admire just her powerhouse-ness and the way that she just, like, emotes from the brain, from the top.”

SZA also said backstage that she’s just finished what will be her second studio album.

