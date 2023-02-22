SZA says being crowned ‘Billboard’ Woman of the Year scares her

Top Dawg/RCA

SZA is Billboard‘s Woman of the Year, and she says the honor “scares” her.

“It really scares me,” she told the outlet. “But I really want to do something with my time in the sun right now. There’s so much I want to do for other people. I need to do something to deserve that in a way that has nothing to do with me, something that’s selfless and uplifts other women, people, period.”

SZA continued, “It makes me feel more responsible than I was before. I feel like I owe everyone so much more than just smiling and getting onstage and waving.”

Because of those thoughts, the “Kill Bill” artist feels “there’s something more that I have to do.”

Right now, SZA’s immediate goal appears to be finishing a deluxe version of her #1 album SOS. But as for her plans after she drops it, she said, “I’m hoping to be able to accept that this chapter is done. I’m looking forward to actually feeling proud of myself and not just smiling and nodding at accolades but really feeling it internally and knowing that I’m good enough.”

The singer is floored her new album ate up the Billboard 200 and allowed her to chart alongside pop acts Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

“To even be in the conversation with Taylor and Miley, even the fact that our fans are fighting, is ridiculous,” she explained. “It’s like, ‘How?!'”

She continued, “I just really appreciate the opportunity to be in that conversation at all. It’s something I never dreamed of.”

As for her charting song “Kill Bill,” SZA reveals it was “super easy” to make; she made it in “one take, one night.”

