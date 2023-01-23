SZA’s ‘SOS’ tops ‘Billboard’ 200 for sixth week

Daniel Sannwald

SZA‘s SOS is still #1 on the Billboard 200, marking its sixth week on top since the album’s release. The project sold 119,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending January 19 (down 4%), according to Luminate, and continues to break records on the Billboard chart.

As the outlet reports, SOS is the first album by a woman to spend six weeks atop the Billboard200 ﻿since Adele‘s 30. It’s also the first R&B album from any act and the first R&B/hip-hop or R&B album by a woman to spend its first six weeks at #1 since Janet Jackson‘s janet.

SZA dropped her sophomore effort last month; it immediately made its way to the top of the Billboard200. With six weeks at #1, SOS has the most weeks at #1 for an R&B/hip-hop album since Drake‘s Views in 2016 and the most at #1 for an R&B album since 2004, when Usher‘s Confessions dominated the chart for nine consecutive weeks.

The project also has the most weeks at #1 for R&B/hip-hop or R&B albums since Mariah Carey’s Daydream, which topped the list for six nonconsecutive weeks following its release in 1995.

