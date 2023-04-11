Sonja Flemming/CBS

SZA‘s SOS Tour is not yet over, it’s simply on a hiatus. The singer will follow her successful 17-city run with 31 new dates across Europe and North America.

SZA will return to the road on June 1 with a performance at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, ending the European leg of her tour on June 21. In September, she’ll make her way back to North America to revisit Brooklyn, Houston, Los Angeles and other cities before wrapping it all up on October 29. She’ll be accompanied by RAYE while in European cities and will perform without previous opener Omar Apollo during her North American run.

Presale tickets for the European leg of SZA’s first arena tour will go on sale April 12 at 10 a.m. local time, with remaining tickets going on sale April 14 at 12 p.m. local time via szasos.com.

North American fans can start seeking tickets during the Live Nation presale, taking place April 13 at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale will kick off April 14 at 12 p.m. local time via szasos.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.