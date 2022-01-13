Tai Verdes imagines his final hours on the planet in new single “LAst dAy oN EaRTH”

Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Tai Verdes has released a new single called “LAst dAy oN EaRTH,” in which he imagines what he’d do if he only had 24 hours to live.

“I made this song for the purpose of reflection. I want everyone to listen to this song, you know…really listen to it,” he explains. “To stop, breathe in the air, feel, think about where they are, and realize that this isn’t gonna last forever, and by ‘this’ I mean life.”

“Sometimes, life’s journey can feel long, sometimes it feels short, but we all know it’s going to end,” he adds. “It’s kind of like jumping out of a plane. We’re all in the freefall, and sometimes we just get so caught we don’t realize it.”

Tai also says it’s “time for everyone to see the world in HD,” and on Instagram, he writes that the song is the “first episode of HDTV.” Since Tai’s debut album was called TV, and his upcoming tour is called the HDTV Tour, it’s possibly that HDTV is also the title of his next project.

The tour kicks off April 19 in Santa Ana, CA and is right now scheduled to wrap up in L.A. on May 22. He’s also planning to perform at a number of festivals, including Bonnaroo, Bottlerock, Lollapalooza Argentina and the U.K.’s Reading [PR: Redding] and Leeds festivals.

And if all this Tai Verdes news is making you hungry, you can order a custom Tai Verdes Bowl at Chipotle, which features the chain’s new plant-based chorizo.

