Tate McRae becomes a wanted woman in new video for “what would you do?”

In Tate McRae‘s new video for her song “what would you do?” she commits a crime that puts her face on the TV news — but it’s all just a revenge fantasy.

In the clip, Tate is working as a valet at a fancy, star-studded night spot and is treated badly by the customers. So when a jerk pulls up in a classic muscle car and rudely tosses her the keys, she takes them — and then takes the car on a joyride through the city.

Stopping at a wig shop, Tate sees that she’s on TV with the headline “Valet steals car,” but the shop owner doesn’t care. In fact, she fixes Tate up with a new outfit and a purple wig. Tate returns to the nightspot, strides in on the red carpet, finds the car owner and drops his keys in his drink. She storms out, just as the wig shop owner pulls up in a convertible. Tate hops in and they drive away.

Then, Tate snaps back to reality: It was all in her imagination. As the credits roll, we hear a snippet of one of Tate’s other new songs, “don’t come back.”

Both “what would you do?” — co-written by Tate, Charlie Puth and Alexander 23 — and “don’t come back” appear on Tate’s debut album, i used to think i could fly, which arrives May 27.

