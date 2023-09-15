Tate McRae goes from “sad girl” to “pop girl” with new single “greedy”

RCA

Tate McRae wants you to know that she’s not just a “sad girl songwriter.” The Canadian singer has released a new single and video called “greedy.” She tells People, “I’m in my pop girl era.”

“I feel like I have this persona sometimes on the internet of being this sad girl songwriter,” she explains. “And I think obviously that’s one side of me that’s so sensitive and emotional and it’s my outlet, is writing.”

“But then there’s also this whole other side of my personality that so many people don’t know until they actually meet me in person and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, you’re nothing like your songs,'” she continues. “And it’s so funny. I’m just like, ‘Oh, I’ve never realized that. I’ve actually never shown that through my music.'”

Tate says this perception of her led to an interaction that inspired “Greedy.”

“A guy had come up to me at a bar and he was like, ‘Oh, you’re so mysterious and I feel like I know nothing about you. You keep your cards so close to your chest,'” she tells People. “Then I was thinking, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, it takes a lot for me to really open up and get to know someone.'”

She adds, “We started writing this really sassy song about the feeling of having utter confidence being like, ‘Yeah, it takes a lot to really get me to open up.’ And it ended up feeling like this really cool female empowerment song, which I loved.”

Tate — who guest stars in Olivia Rodrigo‘s video for “bad idea right?” —shot the video for “greedy” in an empty hockey arena.

She is currently out on her Are We Flying Tour, which wraps up October 13 in Seattle.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

