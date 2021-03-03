Tate McRae releases new song "slower," announces new EP 'too young to be sad'

Lots of things are going on in Tate McRae land.

The “you broke me first” singer has released a new song, “slower,” and has also announced that she’s dropping a new EP, called too young to be sad, on March 26.

The EP will include “slower,” “you broke me first,” the previously released tracks “rubberband” and “R U OK,” and two new songs: “bad ones” and “i wish I loved you in the 90s.”

The Canadian singer/songwriter has also been named Apple Music’s “Up Next” Artist for March 2021. You can watch her Up Next film now: In the trailer, she discusses her background as a dancer, and how her non-stop work ethic led her to music.

On March 30, Tate will perform on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Meanwhile, “you broke me first” has racked up nearly 800 million streams and has gone platinum in the U.S.





By Andrea Dresdale

