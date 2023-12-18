Tate McRae scores first top 10 album with ‘Think Later’

RCA

Tate McRae‘s “greedy” fans gobbled up her new album.

Think Later, Tate’s second full-length album has debuted at #4 on the Billboard album chart. It’s the Canadian artist’s first top 10 album; her debut, i used to think i could fly, peaked at #13.

Fueling the success of the new album are Tate’s two hits: “greedy,” her first top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the follow-up, “exes,” which is currently climbing the chart.

On her Instagram Story, Tate reposted a tweet from a fan asking her how she feels about her chart debut. “thank u guys,” she replied, with two crying emojis and two hearts.

Tate’s world tour starts in April in Dublin, Ireland; it gets to North America in July.

Elsewhere on the chart, Nicki Minaj‘s Pink Friday 2 debuts at #1, giving her the most #1 albums among female rappers: a total of three.

