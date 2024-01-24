Tate McRae to perform during the 2024 NHL All-Star Game

RCA

Tate McRae will be pulling double duty at this year’s NHL All-Star Game.

Not only will Tate serve as a celebrity captain for one of the teams at the February 3 event, she’ll also headline the second intermission performance lineup. Other performers will be announced in the next few days.

“i’m soo excited … see y’all there,” Tate wrote on her Instagram Story.

As previously reported, Tate will be a celebrity captain for Team McKinnon, captained by Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan McKinnon. Tate’s fellow Canadian stars Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé and Will Arnett will be the celebrity captains of the other teams.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, which takes place February 1 through February 3. You can watch the game and Tate’s performance February 3 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.