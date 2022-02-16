Taylor Swift announces her Record Store Day contribution

Screen Grab/CBS Â©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

In addition to serving as the Global Ambassador for Record Store Day, Taylor Swift is also participating in the April 23 event, which sees artists releasing and limited-edition exclusive vinyl albums and singles to independent record stores nationwide.

Taylor’s contribution to Record Store Day is a seven-inch single of “the lakes,” a song from the deluxe version of her album folklore. It includes two tracks: “the lakes (original version),” which has never been available on vinyl before, and another version.

As previously reported, Taylor has also contributed her song “The Man” to Portraits of Her, a charity Record Store Day compilation that will raise money for We Are Moving the Needle, a charity that supports female audio engineers and producers.

Visit RecordStoreDay.com to see the full list of all of this year's Record Store Day releases. Glass Animals, Sam Smith, Nicki Minaj and Sara Bareilles are among the participating artists, as well as dozens of classic rock and heavy metal stars.

