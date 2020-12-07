Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Adam Lambert & more to join Cyndi Lauper for annual benefit concert

L-Swift, R- Lauper; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Billboard

Every year, Cyndi Lauper holds a benefit concert to raise money for her True Colors United charity , which works to end homelessness among LGBTQ youth. This year, the event is going virtual, and she’s got more stars than ever participating.

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Adam Lambert, LL Cool J, Billy Porter, Kim Petras, King Princess, Shea Diamond and hitmaking songwriter Justin Tranter, as well as icons like Cher, Dolly Parton and Bette Midler, will either appear or perform at the event, which streams this Friday, December 11 at 8 p.m. ET, exclusively on Cyndi’s TikTok account.

An additional stream on Sunday at 8 p.m.will be available on Cyndi’s YouTube and Facebook pages, and she’ll be chatting with fans during both livestreams. You can reach all three of her platforms at TrueColorsUnited.org.

“It’s been a crazy year, but I am grateful for so many things — my immensely talented and generous friends who keep showing up for us year after year; the technology that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to more people than ever; and all of our partners who help True Colors United do the work that we do,” Cyndi said in a statement.

“The Home for the Holidays concert is 10 years and over 100 artists in, and has raised over three million dollars, which is beyond what I could have imagined when we began,” she added. “Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are family. And I thank you.”

Visit TrueColorsUnited.org for more information.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.