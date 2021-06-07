Taylor Swift “blown away” by evermore’s return to No. 1, surpasses her own record

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift is no stranger to breaking records, but you wouldn’t know from her reaction.

For the fourth nonconsecutive week in a row, Swift’s ninth studio album evermore returned to the top of the Billboard 200 chart for the week ending June 3, according to MCR Data, Billboard reports. The push to number one was fueled largely in part by the release of the record’s vinyl LP, autographed CDs and discounts on the digital album, as noted by the publication.

Not only did the 31-year-old skyrocket to the top of the charts again, it marks the biggest sales week of 2021 with 202,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. That number surpasses the previous largest sales week of the year (April 24), when her album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) sold 179,000 its first week.

Evermore‘s fourth nonconsecutive week at number one makes Swift the artist with the third-most weeks in the slot. She previously tied with Garth Brooks, who spent 52 weeks at No. 1. The Beatles are number one with 132, followed by Elvis Presley with 67.

On Sunday, the “cardigan” singer shared her reaction to the album’s peak, tweeting, “This one hit me hard.”

“I’m so in my feelings (more so than usual!) over what you all did here for evermore. Blown away by how much you care, and how long we’ve been caring about each other,” she continued. “Love you, so very much.”

The post included four red heart emojis as well, leading fans to speculate that the re-recording of her album Red could be released soon.

