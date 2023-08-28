Taylor Swift calls Mexico City shows “unforgettable”

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has taken to Instagram to comment on the shows she just completed in Mexico, which were the first international dates on her Eras Tour.

“After years of wanting to play in Mexico City, just got to play 4 of the most unforgettable shows for the most beautiful and generous fans,” she captioned a slideshow of photos from the shows, which wrapped up August 27. “Feeling so grateful for the memories we’re making together on this tour, TE AMO.”

The four shows brought the usual share of tidbits. On August 26, Taylor’s surprise song was the live debut of the Lover track “Cornelia Street.” She acknowledged that the song, which refers to the New York City street she used to live on, is one that “a lot of the fans have been requesting for the whole tour.”

And despite not being in the U.S., the tour continued to bring out the celebrity guests: Jessica Chastain posted a photo with Taylor from backstage, boasting that she was “spamming u w really good @taylorswift Eras Tour content.”

Taylor also incorporated Spanish into the show: Cinemablend posted fan-shot footage of Taylor and her dancer Kameron Saunders doing “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” When it came time for Taylor to say, “Like, ever,” Kameron instead yelled, “Nunca!” — “never” in Spanish.

Finally, as per fan-shot video posted on Insider, in response to the crowd chanting her name during “Champagne Problems” at the August 27 show, Taylor seemingly made reference to the infamous moment when Kanye West interrupted her speech at the VMAs.

“People chanting your name: It’s really the only way to be interrupted,” she said. “And I would know.”

Taylor’s next Eras Tour show is November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

