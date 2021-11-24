Taylor Swift celebrates Grammy nod with champagne and a teaser

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift is celebrating evermore‘s Grammy nomination for Album of the Year by dressing fancy and drinking champagne.

Taking to Twitter once the nominations were announced, Taylor shared a black and white video of her sitting at the bottom of a spiral staircase and singing “Champagne Problems” as collaborator Aaron Dessner accompanies her on the piano. The singer is wearing the same lavish white dress she wore in the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video. The clip, which was shot overhead, presents an alternative angle of the gown and shows even more details about it, including its massive train.

“NO PROBLEMS TODAY JUST CHAMPAGNE,” Taylor wrote. “I wanted to share this video with you from when @aaron_dessner and I were doing our fittings for the video and there was a piano, so ofc this happened. SO stoked evermore has been honored like this. Congrats to all our fellow nominees.”

Aaron reposted the video and jokingly added, along with three red heart emojis, “well folkmore….the piano did seem a little lonely just sitting there.”

Taylor is against some stiff competition for Album of the Year: expanded field of nominees includes her protégé, Olivia Rodrigo, as well as Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., Doja Cat, Kanye West and the Grammy’s most-nominated act, Jon Batiste.

Find out if Taylor takes home yet another golden gramophone trophy when the 64th annual Grammy Awards airs January 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.