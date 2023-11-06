Taylor Swift charts every song from ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

Beth Garrabrant

She never goes out of style, indeed.

All 21 songs from Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) have landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week of November 11, with her newly released vault track “Is It Over Now?” taking the top spot.

Joining “Is It Over Now?” in the top 10 are the four other “From the Vault” tracks from 1989 (Taylor’s Version), as well as her newly rerecorded versions of “Bad Blood” and “Style.” Last week’s number one, “Cruel Summer,” from Taylor’s 2019 album Lover, also sticks around, coming in at number six.

This means that Taylor occupies eight spots on the top 10. Doja Cat and SZA also claim spots with their songs “Paint the Town Red” and “Snooze” at numbers 4 and 8, respectively. This marks the second time in chart history that the top 10 was completely made up of female artists. It first happened when Taylor took up all the spots with songs from Midnights back when the album was released in 2022.

Taylor is also the first woman to replace herself at number one on the Hot 100 twice. She previously did it in 2014 when “Blank Space” replaced “Shake It Off.”

And speaking of Taylor, she was the top winner at the 2023 MTV EMA Awards. While the show canceled its broadcast due to “the volatility of world events,” winners were still announced. Taylor won three awards – best artist, best live and best video for “Anti-Hero.”

