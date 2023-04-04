Taylor Swift co-signs tour opener Phoebe Bridgers’ new project: “A masterpiece”

boygenius’ ‘The Record’ ; Interscope

How do we know that Taylor Swift‘s a good friend? Not only does she invite her pals to open for her on tour, she promotes their projects online. Exhibit A: Phoebe Bridgers.

Phoebe’s just released The Record as a member of her trio boygenius, which also includes Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. It’s garnering critical acclaim, and Taylor’s adding her voice to the chorus.

Posting a photo of the trio on her Instagram Story, Taylor wrote, “This Boygenius album is genuinely a masterpiece, if you don’t already have it on repeat I’d go ahead and do thatttt. Just a friendly tip to make your life better!”

Before Taylor tapped Phoebe to open up for her on the Eras Tour beginning May 5 in Nashville, she had her guest on Red (Taylor’s Version), singing on the song “Nothing New.”

Phoebe recently presented Taylor with an award, and according to Rolling Stone, she said at the podium, “I’m grateful to have grown up in a world with Taylor Swift in it, or, ‘The World: Taylor’s Version.’”

Taylor has also tapped another female trio she’s friendly with and has collaborated with musically to open up for her on the Eras Tour: HAIM.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.