Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and more nominated for Kids’ Choice Awards

ABC

Voting is officially open for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and artists such as Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Beyoncé are up for some big nominations.

Taylor technically earned five nods this year, but her grand total was pushed to six when her adorable Scottish fold Olivia was nominated for favorite celebrity pet. Olivia is squaring off against Ariana Grande‘s dog Toulouse, Nick Jonas‘ German Shepherd Gino and Justin Bieber‘s pup Piggy Lou in that category.

Pets aside, Taylor is up for favorite album, favorite female artist and favorite global music star. She has been twice nominated for favorite song thanks to “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled.”

Harry follows with four nods: favorite album, favorite song for “As It Was,” favorite male artist and favorite global music star.

Both Beyoncé and Lizzo follow with three nods: favorite album, favorite female artist and favorite song for “Break My Soul” and “About Damn Time,” respectively.

Adele, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Rihanna are all vying for favorite female artist, while Justin Bieber, Post Malone, The Weeknd and Ed Sheeran are up for favorite male artist.

On the favorite groups side of things, 5 Seconds of Summer, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, Imagine Dragons, OneRepublic and BLACKPINK are vying for favorite music group. Speaking of BLACKPINK, they are also up for favorite global music star.

Dove Cameron, Nicky Youre, Lauren Spencer Smith and GAYLE are up for favorite breakout artist.

Selena Gomez also scored a nod for favorite female voice from an animated movie thanks to her work on Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

Nick.com has the complete list of nominees, where you can vote on your favorites now. See who gets slimed when the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards are held March 4, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.