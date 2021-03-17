Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Bruno Mars transformed into Garbage Pail Kids, but offensive BTS card removed

Your favorite childhood collectibles and your favorite pop stars have come together in a truly icky way.

Topps’ Garbage Pail Kids brand has released a new Grammy Awards-inspired line of sticker cards called The Shammy Awards, featuring performers on the show transformed into gruesome parodies of themselves.

Available only through March 23, the cards depict such Grammy stars as “Tree-Swift” — picturing Taylor Swift literally growing into the moss-covered roof of the cottage she sang on top of during the show — and “Wild Styles,” which shows Harry Styles about to be attacked by his green boa, now turned into a deadly snake.

Also available are “U.F. Bruno” — aka Bruno Mars, depicted as floating in space — and cards featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish.

However, Topps has pulled a card depicting K-Pop superstars BTS, due to public outcry. The card showed the members of the group in a Whack-a-Mole game with bruised and battered faces, with a Grammy poised to “whack” them again. The title was ‘Bopping K-POP.”

As one angry fan noted, “Congratulations. You just showed us what you guys think of the hate crimes against Asians in the US.”

In a statement, the company says of the card, “We hear and understand our consumers who are upset about the portrayal of BTS in our GPK Shammy Awards product and we apologize for including it. We have removed the BTS sticker card from the set, we have not printed any of the sticker card [sic] and it will not be available.”

Each pack costs $19.99.

The Garbage Pail Kids brand was launched in 1985 as a parody of Cabbage Patch Kids.

