Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Sia, Adele and more honored by new RIAA certifications

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Sia, Adele, Harry Styles and more were honored by the Recording Industry Association as part of a new class of Gold and Platinum honorees for the month.

Taylor earned seven new honors this month. Her Evermore and Folklore albums are now respectively Platinum and twice-Platinum. Her songs “Willow,” “Cardigan,” “Exile,” and “The 1” all earned Platinum status, while “Lover” is thrice-Platinum.

Sia earned 10 new honors. Her albums Elastic Heart and This Is Acting are respectively five-times and twice Platinum, while her songs “Move Your Body,” “Bird Set Free” and “Big Girls Cry” earned Gold status. Meanwhile, “Snowman,” “Alive” and “Unstoppable” all went Platinum. Her other songs “The Greatest” and “1000 Forms of Fear” are respectively thrice and twice Platinum.

Adele earned several nods in this latest roundup, with her song “Easy On Me” going four-times Platinum, while “I Drink Wine” was minted Gold.

As for Harry, his song “She” was minted Platinum.

Justin Bieber was also saluted by the RIAA, with his song “Off My Face” earning Gold status.

Shakira earned several new honors, with her songs “Whenever, Wherever” and “Underneath Your Clothes” respectively going twice Platinum and Gold. Her 2001 album Laundry Service was also certified four-times Platinum.

The RIAA also saluted Jason Mraz, with his songs “You and I Both” and “The Remedy (I Won’t Give Up)” respectively earning Gold and Platinum honors.

Bebe Rexha also earned a nod, with her 2020 hit “Baby I’m Jealous,” which features Doja Cat, earning Gold status.

Another honoree was ﻿Jon Bellion﻿, with his 2015 “All Time Low” earning four Platinum honors.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.