Taylor Swift movie drops *these* songs from the setlist; brush up on AMC’s screening rules

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR premiered on October 11, and screenings begin October 12. For those of you who don’t mind spoilers, it turns out, several songs that appeared on the setlist for Taylor’s shows are not included in the movie.

The movie’s runtime is 2 hours and 48 minutes, according to AMC, while the actual concert is more than 3 hours and 15 minutes. So, what ended up on the cutting room floor? According to multiple reports, “The Archer,” “Wildest Dreams,” “Cardigan” and “No Body, No Crime,” which she performed with HAIM, are not included in the film.

“Long Live” isn’t included either, but the “Taylor’s Version” of the song plays over the credits. There are also some bloopers and fan footage.

The movie was filmed during Taylor’s shows at LA’s SoFi Stadium, where she played six different songs. The surprise songs that made the film are “Our Song” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” the lyrics of which inspired Swifties to start the friendship bracelet trend.

Speaking of friendship bracelets, they will be welcomed at theaters for screenings of the film, AMC has confirmed on its website. The theater chain has its dos and don’ts for screening: You can dance and sing, but don’t stand on the seats or block other people’s views — or their ability to enter and exit the auditorium.

More rules: You can take selfies, but you can’t record the movie. Also, don’t be so loud that people simultaneously watching other movies in the theater are disturbed. Finally, outside food and drinks are not allowed, so you’ll have to buy those collectible popcorn buckets and cups, natch.

