Taylor Swift offering limited-edition colored vinyl versions of ‘Midnights’

Republic/TAS Management

Taylor Swift is letting her fans choose their favorite shade of Midnights.

From now until September 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET, while supplies last, you can preorder special collectible colored-vinyl versions of Taylor’s new album, Midnights. In addition to the previously announced Moonstone Blue version of the disc, you can order marbled-color vinyl versions in Jade Green, Mahogany and Blood Moon.

The Blood Moon vinyl isn’t red, as you might expect: it’s sort of a butterscotch color with reddish swirls.

On Instagram, Taylor shows off the new colors, with the caption, “August may have slipped away” — a reference to her song “august” — “but September brings 3 new special edition covers!“

Each vinyl album is packaged in one of four collectible album jackets with different front and back cover art, plus one of four album sleeves, with each side featuring a different picture of Taylor. There are also full-size gatefold photos and an eight-page lyric booklet with more photos.

You can also order Moonstone, Mahogany, Blood Moon and Jade Green versions on CD, which have unique artwork and a 24-page lyric booklet with photos. You can preorder everything at Taylor’s online store.

Midnights will be out October 21. It’s her first collection of all-new material since 2020’s evermore.