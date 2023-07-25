Taylor Swift opener? Check. Barbie soundtrack? Check. Now GAYLE wants the modern pop-punk trifecta

ABC

GAYLE‘s contribution to the Barbie soundtrack, “butterfly,” is a pop-punk take on Crazy Town‘s 2000 hit of the same name. But she says her next big goal is to work with the three top pop-punk artists … all on the same song.

GAYLE says it was Barbie soundtrack producer Mark Ronson who asked her to give “Butterfly” a pop-punk treatment. She tells People, “I tried my best because I’m not particularly always making pop punk music, but I try my best to be inspired by that genre.”

She and Ronson tried “four or five” versions, she says, before coming up with a “soft combo” of punk and the original song. Now that she’s fulfilled one of her professional dreams — working with Ronson – she’s ready to move on to the pop-punk trifecta: She wants to collaborate with Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly, all on the same song.

“That’s dreaming big, big, big,” says the “abcdefu” singer.

GAYLE says she’d also like to collaborate with Taylor Swift, for whom she opened earlier this year, as well as Taylor’s producer Jack Antonoff and beabadoobee, one of Taylor’s other opening acts. On top of that, she wants to tour internationally, produce a movie or TV soundtrack and appear in a movie.

“I really want freedom in my life,” she tells People. “I think that’s the thing I’m always working toward the most. I just want to be able to kind of do whatever I want.”

