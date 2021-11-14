Taylor Swift performs 10-minute “All Too Well” on ‘SNL’; announces new video directed by Blake Lively

Will Heath/NBC

Instead of performing two songs like most musical guests do, Taylor Swift took the SNL stage this weekend to perform just one: the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

She sang the extended track from Red (Taylor’s Version) as the song’s accompanying short film played on a screen behind her. The film, which debuted on Friday night, was written and directed by Taylor and stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien as they play out the events of the song.

Taylor also appeared in a sketch called “Three Sad Virgins.” She and Pete Davidson starred in a music video roasting three SNL writers: Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy.

It was Taylor’s fifth time on SNL and some of her famous friends came out to support her, including Selena Gomez — who filmed a TikTok with Taylor backstage — and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who were spotted with Taylor at the SNL after-party.

Speaking of Blake Lively, on Sunday Taylor announced the Gossip Girl actress has directed the new music video for her song “I Bet You Think About Me,” which is dropping on Monday at 10 a.m. ET.

“I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut,” Taylor wrote, adding, “Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”

Meanwhile, according to Variety, Taylor broke two Spotify records on Friday with the release of Red (Taylor’s Version): most-streamed album in a day by a female and the most-streamed female in a single day.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.