Taylor Swift releases two Valentine’s Day playlists for the lovers and broken hearts

Taylor Swift knows a thing or two about the complicated emotions surrounding Valentine’s Day. That’s why she made two playlists for the holiday: one for the lovers and the other for those nursing a broken heart.

“They say #AllsWellThatEndsWell…,” the official Taylor Nation account tweeted on Monday. “Which of these Valentine’s Day (Taylor’s Version) playlists would you listen to today?” They also encouraged fans to vote for their favorite one and promised a listening party later that evening. Currently, the playlist full of sad breakup songs is winning.

Each playlist is 13 songs each, a nod to Taylor’s favorite number, and includes songs from her Lover, Red, Folklore, Evermore and Fearless albums. Both playlists carry a theme from “All Too Well.” The playlist for those spending Valentine’s with their special someone is called “All’s well that ends well to end up with you.” The other playlist is called “They say all’s well that ends well, but I’m in a new hell every time you double-cross my mind.”

For the lovestruck playlist, Taylor curated her songs “Lover, “Cardigan,” “Willow” “Love Story (Taylor’s Version),” “Message in a Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” and many others. The list also includes Ed Sheeran‘s remix to “The Joker and the Queen,” which features her vocals.

The sad playlist obviously contains the 10-minute version of Taylor’s “All Too Well” and her other infamous breakup songs, including “I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor’s Version)” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version.)”

Of course, Taylor’s fans are already hard at work combing through the playlists for potential clues about what Taylor has next up her sleeve.

