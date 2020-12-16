Taylor Swift reveals she's been cutting her own hair while in COVID-19 lockdown

Like many Americans, Taylor Swift hasn’t stepped inside of a hair salon since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and so she’s had to take matters into her own hands.

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Tuesday, the “willow” singer revealed she’s been cutting her own hair because she doesn’t want to risk her stylists’ health or safety.

“I haven’t had a haircut by anyone except for myself since lockdown started,” the 31-year-old singer admitted. “I can’t ask my hair and makeup people and my stylist to quarantine for two weeks away from their families. I’m not going to ask them to do that, and ask them to fly and expose themselves to the virus.”

But since Taylor still needed to shoot the cover art for her two new albums folklore and evermore, she used a DIY approach.

“I asked my friends if I could use their field and their woods and I used a photographer who works alone,” the “cardigan” singer explained. “She doesn’t have assistants. She shoots on film.”

Shooting the cover for folklore and evermore with a single photographer turned out to be an unforgettable experience, as Taylor recalled: “We were carrying bags of film out in fields. And I’d be touching up my lipstick and then I’d run out into a field and she’d take pictures. It was really fun.”

Taylor also clarified that her albums aren’t just about “the forest and the woods and stuff.”

“One thing I wanted to do with folklore is I wanted it to represent spring and summer. And when I made evermore, I knew that I wanted to fill in the rest of the seasons of the year and have it reflect fall and winter,” she explained.

By Megan Stone

