Taylor Swift reveals she’s releasing 4 new songs at midnight

Taylor Swift is making sure her fans wake up to new music in celebration of her new tour, which kicks off Friday.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the singer announced out of the blue, “In celebration of The Eras Tour I’m releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight.”

The singer used a clock and grinning emoji before revealing which tracks will get the “Taylor’s Version” stamp of approval.

Two songs are from The Hunger Games movies, “Eyes Open” and “Safe & Sound.” For the latter song, she will be joined by The Civil Wars singers Joy Williams﻿ and John Paul White.

She also confirmed she’ll release a rerecorded track off her Speak Now album: “If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Version).” Taylor has yet to release the rerecorded version of Speak Now, so this news will likely excite her fanbase.

Taylor’s fourth and final song appears to be one she’s never released before: “All Of The Girls You Loved Before.” Fans believe the track was recorded for her 2019 album, Lover, but was later rejected.

Taylor didn’t release further details about her four new offerings, but fans are already furiously combing through the new update for Easter eggs.

The sold-out Eras Tour kicks off Friday at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

