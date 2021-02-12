Taylor Swift says re-recording her old songs has been "extremely fulfilling"

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift has released “Love Story (Taylor’s version),” the first release from her re-recorded edition of her album Fearless. And she tells Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that revisiting her old songs has been “extremely fulfilling.”

“It makes me feel really close to those songs again…I had no idea what to expect,” Taylor explains. “You don’t want to feel like it’s your homework got destroyed and so now you have to redo your homework. It’s not like that at all. It’s not like that at all, it’s extremely fulfilling.”

Taylor also tells Zane why she’s going to such great lengths to re-establish ownership of her songs.

“The reason that I feel so passionately that artists should own their catalogs is because if you are the creator of all of this music, you’re the only one who actually knows the ins and the outs of it,” she begins.

“You’re the only one who knows what almost was written. You’re the only one who knows the kind of secrets of the journey of making this music,” she continues. “So you’re actually the only one who has the ability to share it with the fans in the way that can make everyone the happiest and the most excited.”

Taylor says when a record label prevents an artist from owning their music — as it did in her case — it “break[s] something, and I’m trying to figure out how to put that thing back together in a way that heals what was broken.”

“And because I have learned what I’ve learned, I really just want to make things better for other people,” she concludes. “If I can do anything to change that for a young artist in the future or many or all of them, then I’m going to keep keeping loud.”





By Andrea Dresdale

