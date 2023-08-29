Taylor Swift sets Spotify listenership record

Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Another day, another record for Taylor Swift.

On Tuesday, August 29, Taylor became the first female artist on Spotify to reach 100 million monthly listeners, which Spotify announced with a post headlined “Queen behavior.”

According to Variety, among all artists The Weeknd is tops with more than 110 million monthly Spotify listeners. Taylor is second, followed by Bad Bunny with 80 million and Ed Sheeran with 77 million.

Taylor’s massive amount of listeners isn’t surprising, given that her Eras Tour has sent fans to platforms like Spotify to stream albums that came out years ago. In July, she became the first living act to have four albums in the top 10 simultaneously since 1966: 2022’s Midnights, 2023’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), 2019’s Lover and 2020’s folklore.

The superstar’s monthly listeners are likely to increase later this year, as well, when she releases 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in October.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.