Taylor Swift teases fans by opening her “vault” to something mysterious

Taylor Swift knows just how to send her Swifties into a tizzy.

She posted a teaser video Thursday of a vault opening to reveal a series of jumbled letters. A distorted song, possibly playing backwards, can be heard in the background.

Taylor captioned the clip, “*presses post* *cackles maniacally*,” and then added, “Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest.”

Fans recognized that last part as a lyric from “All Too Well.” Taylor has already teased that an extended version of the fan-favorite track will appear on her next re-recorded release, Red (Taylor’s Version).

As for the jumbled letters — 13 phrases, to be exact — Swifties were already hard at work decoding. According to Variety, the puzzle appears to reveal song titles and album guests.

Some of the letters apparently spell out “All Too Well Ten Minute Version.” The names Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran and Phoebe Bridgers have also been pulled out of the puzzle so far. Ed was an album guest we already knew — he’s confirmed that he and Taylor had re-recorded their 2012 duet, “Everything Has Changed,” for the album.

Red (Taylor’s Version), which contains 30 tracks, will be released on November 19. It’s available for pre-order now.

